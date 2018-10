SD Huesca's David Ferreiro (R) in action against RCD Espanyol's Javier Lopez (L) during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, 21 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

SD Huesca's Jorge Pulido (L) in action against RCD Espanyol's Javier Lopez (C) during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, 21 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias (l) fights for the ball with Huesca defender Jorge Pulido (r) during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, 21 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Two goals by Borja Iglesias handed the 2-0 win to Espanyol on Sunday in its away match against Huesca, putting the Barcelona team in La Liga's No. 2 spot, one point behind its eternal rival: Barcelona.

Huesca has lost six of its last seven games and continues to lurk at the bottom of the La Liga standings.