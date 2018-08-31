Real Madrid players; goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Belgium (R) and center-forward Borja Mayoral (L), on the bench during La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid at Montilivi stadium in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Levante SD said Friday that it obtained forward Borja Mayoral on loan from Real Madrid for the 2018-2019 season.

The 21-year-old Spaniard passed a medical earlier Friday before signing a one-season loan contract with the Valencia side.