Jorge Enrique Arias (R) of Colombian club Junior vies for the ball against Willian (L) of Brazilian side Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores match at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Marlon Javier Piedrahita Londono (R) of Colombian club Atletico Junior vies for the ball against Willian (2R) of Brazilian side Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores match at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Jesus David Murillo of Colombian club Atletico Junior vies for the ball against Miguel Borja of Brazilian side Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores match at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Palmeiras got a hat trick from Colombian forward Miguel Borja in a 3-1 victory over Atletico Junior in the Copa Libertadores, wrapping up a dominating run of games in Group H.

Wednesday night's contest at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo proved to be a showcase for a pair of players competing for a spot on the Colombian national team's final World Cup roster: Borja and Teofilo "Teo" Gutierrez.