Nice's head coach Lucien Favre smiles before the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Zulte Waregem and OGC Nice in Waregem, Belgium, Sept. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Borussia Dortmund appointed Lucien Favre as their new head coach, signing a two-year contract until June 30, 2020, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Swiss coach heads to Dortmund from French Ligue 1 club Nice, replacing Peter Stoger, who was brought in after Peter Bosz was sacked in Dec.