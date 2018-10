Dortmund's Paco Alcacer celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Buerki (bottom) in action against Monaco's Radamel Falcao (top) during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Monaco's Radamel Falcao (L) in action against Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Monaco's Benjamin Henrichs (L) in action against Dortmund's Jadon Sancho during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Monaco players Jean-Eudes Aholou (L) and Jemerson (R) in action against Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Dortmund beat Monaco 3-0 on Wednesday in their Champions League match, with goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus in a game that showed a clear improvement in the second half after some difficulties in the first.

In the first half the two teams offered little attacking soccer and there were hardly any goal scoring opportunities.