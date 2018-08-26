Dortmund's head coach Lucien Favre reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates after scoring the 4-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund players celebrate with fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund on Sunday came from behind to beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Bundesliga first round.

RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin gave his side an early 1-0 lead after opening the scoring in the first minute of the match.