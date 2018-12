Moenchengladbach's Raffael (C) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Moenchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus (C) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Moenchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Moenchengladbach's Raffael (L) kisses his daughter after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Moenchengladbach's Raffael (R) scores the 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfB Stuttgart in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Stuttgart 3-0 and consolidated their second place in the Bundesliga, only surpassed by the leader, Borussia Dortmund, and staying ahead of Bayern Munich at the end of the fourteenth matchday.

The whole team of Monchengladbach, who lost against Leipzig last week, regained their competitive edge against an opponent who is struggling to get out of the bottom half.