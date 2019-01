Mauro Boselli playing with Leon in a match between Pachuca and Leon, at the Hidalgo stadium in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. Nov. 24,2018 EPA-EFE FILE/David Martínez Pelcastre

Argentine forward Mauro Boselli said during his introduction as Corinthians' newest player that he expected that the goal-scoring prowess he developed during his five years with Mexico's Leon would continue with the Brazilian club.

"I want to ... do here with Corinthians, what I did in Mexico," Boselli, a forward who scored 130 goals with Leon, said in a press conference on Monday.