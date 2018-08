Toluca player, Alfredo Talavera (L), is called out during last round of the Apertura game... August/26/2018 at the Toluca Stadium EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

Toluca's William Fernando Da Silva (R) vies for the ball with Leon's Maximiliano Cerato (C) during a game of the Mexican Tournament, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Leon's Pesdro Aquino (R) and Yairo Moreno (L) celebrate a goal of their team during a game of the Mexican Tournament, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Argentine striker Mauro Boselli led Leon to a 2-1 win over Toluca in the seventh round of Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament play over the weekend.

The match was played at Toluca's stadium, which is at an altitude of 2,600 meters (8,524 feet), on Sunday.