Argentine forward Mauro Boselli celebrating a goal against the America Sept. 17 2016 during Apertura at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

Argentine forward Mauro Boselli has claimed a spot on the list of the best Liga MX players of the decade after scoring career goals number 100 and 101 in Leon's 2-0 win over America in the sixth round of the 2018 Apertura tournament.

Boselli used his signature weapon - a header - to score his 100th goal in the league 10 minutes into Wednesday's match on a pass from Fernando Navarro.