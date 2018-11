Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national soccer team attend a training session in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Spain in a friendly in Las Palmas, on Nov. 18. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national soccer team attend a training session in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Spain in a friendly on Nov. 18 in Las Palmas. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

The head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina's national soccer team, Robert Prosinecki (L), and Spanish-born Bosnian forward Kenan Kodro offer a press conference in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Bosnia Herzegovina will face Spain in a friendly in Las Palmas on Nov. 18. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Kenan Kodro, a Spanish-born forward for Bosnia and Herzegovina's national soccer team, speaks at a press conference in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 17, 2018. Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Spain in a friendly in Las Palmas, on Nov. 18. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Kenan Kodro, a Spanish-born forward for Bosnia and Herzegovina's national soccer team, said at a press conference here Saturday that the Balkan side has been playing at a very high level since head coach Robert Prosinecki took the helm in January.

He added that the team is well-balanced, with some veterans complementing a group of young players.