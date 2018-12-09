Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (R) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) drives to the basket on Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Seven Boston Celtics players scored in double digits on Saturday night as they hammered the Chicago Bulls 133-77.

Jaylen Brown’s 23 points led the way for the visiting Celtics, while Daniel Theis added a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.