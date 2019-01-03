Minnesota Timberwolves forward Dario Saric (R) of Croatia shoots over defending Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) shoots over defending Minnesota Timberwolves forward James Nunnally (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson (L) defends against the driving Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward with his season best 35 points led his team to a 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Celtics, who are now at 22-15 with this win, are now placed third in the Atlantic Division.