Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 12 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (L) in action against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (R) of the Czech Republic during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 12 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brothers, Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (L) and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (R) speak during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 12 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kyrie Irving led the Boston Celtics to its seventh consecutive victory by scoring 38 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Celtics (17-10) maintain the best winning streak in the league after their 130-125 victory over the Wizards.