Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, US, Jan.28,2020. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (C) dunks between Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (L) and Dincan Robinson (R) during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, US, Jan.28,2020. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Gordon Hayward led the Boston Celtic to a 109-101 win against the Miami Heat with 29 points and nine rebounds on Tuesday.

The Celtics (31-15) became the first from the Eastern Conference to leave AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami with a win this season. EFE/EPA