Photo taken Feb. 5, 2019, at the Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots in Boston showing fans along the parade route. EFE-EPA/ Cj Gunther

Photo taken Feb. 5, 2019, at the Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots in Boston showing head coach Bill Belichick waving to the crowd. EFE-EPA/ Cj Gunther

Photo taken Feb. 5, 2019, at the Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots in Boston showing quarterback Tom Brady holding up the Vince Lombardi trophy. EFE-EPA/ Cj Gunther

The city of Boston once again outfitted itself in gala adornment to hold a victory parade for a professional sports team - this time the New England Patriots - who on the weekend won the 53rd edition of the NFL Super Bowl.

Not even three months since the Boston Red Sox received a similar parade after winning the World Series, once again more than a million fans hit the streets downtown to laud the Patriots, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the most important US sports event of the year.