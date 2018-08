Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (R) dives safe at home before the tag from New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine (L) as home plate umpire Dan Bellini (C) looks on during the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green pitches during the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox closing pitcher Ryan Braiser (L) is greeted by Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon (R) at the conclusion of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Red Sox kicked off a decisive four-game series against the New York Yankees with a display of offensive power to snatch the win and extend their lead in Major League Baseball's American League East at Fenway Park, Boston, on Thursday.

First baseman Steve Pearce struck three home runs, the second of which was a three-run homer during a merciless assault of eight runs in the fourth inning as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 15-7.