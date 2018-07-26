Hosts Boston River defeated Argentina's Banfield 1-0 here in the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie.
Heavy rain fell on Centenario stadium in Montevideo during the first half of Wednesday night's contest, limiting both offenses.
Robert Ergas (C) of Boston River celebrates scoring a goal against Banfield during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
Banfield's Juan Alvarez vaults over a fallen Boston River player during the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25 in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
Marcelo Torres (L) of Banfield tries to control the ball as Boston River's Wiston Fernandez looms over his shoulder during the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana second-round tie on Wednesday, July 25, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez
