Uruguayan club Boston River rallied after losing the opening leg of its Copa Sudamericana first-stage clash against Colombian side Jaguares, earning a 3-0 victory in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate and advance to the second stage of South America's secondary club soccer tournament.
After an uneventful start to Thursday night's contest at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Boston River began putting pressure on Jaguares' defense and nearly got a goal from Diego "Popeye" Scotti in the 28th minute.