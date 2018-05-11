Joaquin Pereyra (back) of Boston River vies for the ball against Deiner Quiñones (front) of Jaguares during a Copa Sudamericana match between Boston River of Uruguay and Jaguares of Colombia at Luis Fronzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Boston River's Elbio Perez (R) vies for the ball with Jaguares' Deinner Quiñones (L) during a Copa Sudamericana match between Boston River of Uruguay and Jaguares of Colombia at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Boston River's Diego Scotti (R) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Sudamericana match between Boston River of Uruguay and Jaguares of Colombia at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguayan club Boston River rallied after losing the opening leg of its Copa Sudamericana first-stage clash against Colombian side Jaguares, earning a 3-0 victory in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate and advance to the second stage of South America's secondary club soccer tournament.

After an uneventful start to Thursday night's contest at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Boston River began putting pressure on Jaguares' defense and nearly got a goal from Diego "Popeye" Scotti in the 28th minute.