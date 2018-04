Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece takes a shot over the defending Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (C) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) during the first quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) looks to make a pass around defending Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) during the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (R) reaches to block the shot of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) during the third quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford makes a slam dunk during the first quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier celebrates a three point shot in the final moments of the fourth quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Celtics won their first round playoff series decider on Saturday, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Al Horford and Terry Rozier both scored 26 points as they led second-seeded Boston to a Game 7 victory. They move on to the Eastern Conference semi-finals to face the Philadelphia 76ers.