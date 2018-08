Botafogo's Leo Valencia (L) is warned with a yellow card by referee Patricio Loustau (C) in the match against Nacional during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Botafogo of Brazil and Nacional of Paraguay at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Botafogo's Leo Valencia (R) celebrates after scoring against Nacional during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Botafogo of Brazil and Nacional of Paraguay at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Botafogo's Moises (R), fights for the ball with Edgar Baez (L) of National of Paraguay during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Botafogo of Brazil and Nacional of Paraguay at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Botafogo's Joel Carli (L) vies for the ball with Nacional's Danilo Santa Cruz (R) during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Botafogo of Brazil and Nacional of Paraguay at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Botafogo's Luis Fernando (L) vies for the ball with Nacional's Carlos Montiel (R) during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Botafogo of Brazil and Nacional of Paraguay at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazilian soccer club Botafogo on Thursday advanced to the round of 16 to face Bahia after defeating the Paraguayan Nacional 2-0 in a match of the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana.

The second goal in the 88th minute by Botafogo's Chilean midfielder Leo Valencia catapulted the team to the next round, as it extended the score to 2-0, which was enough to overcome Nacional's advantage from the first leg when they won 2-1 in Asuncion.