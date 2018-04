Botafogo's players celebrate their victory at the conclusion of the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Audax Italiano of Chile and Botafogo of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Jose Abrigo (L) of Audax Italiano vies for a ball with Leandro Carvalho (R) Botafogo during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Audax Italiano of Chile and Botafogo of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Matheus Fernandes of Botafogo in action during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Audax Italiano of Chile and Botafogo of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Bryan Carrasco (R) of Audax Italiano vies for a ball with Igor Rabelleo (L) of Botafogo during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Audax Italiano of Chile and Botafogo of Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Brazilian soccer club Botafogo on Thursday defeated the Chilean Audax Italiano in a match of the first stage of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana.

Despite their status as the Chilean tournament's bottom scorer, Audax Italiano managed to show its strength in the beginning and played against Botafogo as equals, who lost Renatinho in the fourth minute due to injury.