Rodrigo Pimpao from Botafogo celebrates after scoring a goal on Oct. 3, 2018, at a round of 16th match of the South American Cup between the Brazilian teams Botafogo and Bahia, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro-based Botafogo tied Ceara 0-0 at home, moving into the top 12 and tying Corinthians on points at the end of the ninth week of Brazilian Championship play.

With the tie, Botafogo has 35 points and is in 12th place, just behind Corinthians, which has one more victory.