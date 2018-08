Joel Carlo, a player for Brazilian club Botafogo, attempts a shot against Paraguayan club Nacional on Aug. 1, 2018, in Asunción during the first leg of a second stage match-up in the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Brazilian club Botafogo will strive Thursday night to recover from a 2-1 first-leg loss to Paraguay's Nacional in the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament.

Although Botafogo is trailing heading into the second leg at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the away goal it scored on Aug. 1 in Asuncion could prove to be important in the aggregate tally.