FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speak after signing a four-year memorandum of understanding aimed at providing a powerful platform for promoting and protecting public health globally through football, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A handout photo made available by the Korea Football Association shows South Korea's national soccer team training at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 14, 2019 (issued Oct. 15, 2019). EPA-EFE/KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Son Heung-min (R) of South Korea in action during the FIFA World Cup qualifying round group H soccer match between North Korea and South Korea at the Kim Il-Sung stadium in Pyongang, North Korea, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KFA HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

Players of South Korea (white) and North Korea (red) greeting each other after the FIFA World Cup qualifying round group H soccer match between North Korea and South Korea at the Kim Il-Sung stadium in Pyongang, North Korea, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KFA HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo (2-R) in action against Ri Yong-jik (2-L) of North Korea during the FIFA World Cup qualifying round group H soccer match between North Korea and South Korea at the Kim Il-Sung stadium in Pyongang, North Korea, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KFA HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

Players of South Korea (white) and North Korea (red) in action during the FIFA World Cup qualifying round group H soccer match between North Korea and South Korea at the Kim Il-Sung stadium in Pyongang, North Korea, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/KFA HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

Paulo Bento, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2019 (issued Oct. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the Korea Football Association shows Paulo Bento (L), head coach of South Korea's national soccer team, speaking during a press conference at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 14, 2019 (issued Oct. 15, 2019). EPA-EFE/KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea and South Korea's national soccer teams played to a scoreless draw in the first game pitting the neighboring countries in Pyongyang in 30 years.

The match, played at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung stadium, was not broadcast live by decision of the North Korean authorities, who banned its citizens from attending the game.