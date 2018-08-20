A handout picture released by Toyota Gazoo Racing shows a Toyota car at the 6 Hours of Silverstone endurance car race held at the Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom, 19 August 2018. Both Toyota cars, among them the one driven by the Spanish Fernando Alonso, the Swiss Sebastien Buemi and the Japanese Kazuki Nakajima, who initially won Sunday in the Six Hours of Silverstone, have been disqualified over a technical infringement found after the race, the FIA announced. EPA-EFE/Toyota Gazoo Racing/James Moy HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released by Toyota Gazoo Racing shows a Toyota car at the 6 Hours of Silverstone endurance car race held at the Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom, 19 August 2018. Both Toyota cars, among them the one driven by the Spanish Fernando Alonso, the Swiss Sebastien Buemi and the Japanese Kazuki Nakajima, who initially won Sunday in the Six Hours of Silverstone, have been disqualified over a technical infringement found after the race, the FIA announced. EPA-EFE/Toyota Gazoo Racing/James Moy HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released by Toyota Gazoo Racing shows a Toyota car at the 6 Hours of Silverstone endurance car race held at the Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom, 19 August 2018. Both Toyota cars, among them the one driven by the Spanish Fernando Alonso, the Swiss Sebastien Buemi and the Japanese Kazuki Nakajima, who initially won Sunday in the Six Hours of Silverstone, have been disqualified over a technical infringement found after the race, the FIA announced. EPA-EFE/Toyota Gazoo Racing/James Moy HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Both Toyota cars, among them the one driven by the Spanish Fernando Alonso, the Swiss Sebastien Buemi and the Japanese Kazuki Nakajima, who initially won Sunday in the Six Hours of Silverstone, have been disqualified over a technical infringement found after the race, the FIA (International Automobile Federation) announced.

The number 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing car, driven by Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima, came first on Sunday in the endurance race, ahead of the second Toyota (number 7), driven by Englishman Mike Conway, Japanese Kamui Kobayashi and the Argentine Jose Maria Pechito Lopez, both were stripped of their 1-2 win.