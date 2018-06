Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland (Mercedes) on Saturday snatched pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

With a time of one minute, 3.130 seconds, Bottas - last year's race winner - earned his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career.