Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GEOFF CADDICK

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP attends the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One announced Friday that Valtteri Bottas had signed a new contract with Mercedes until 2019 with an option for a further year, a day after his teammate Lewis Hamilton finalized his two-year deal with the racing team.

The 28-year-old Finn, who joined Mercedes in 2017, has a score of three Grand Prix wins and five pole positions.