Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll of Racing Point in action during the first free practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first free practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of McLaren in action during the first free practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona, Spain, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Valtteri Bottas showed that he has lost none of the blistering pace that has propelled him to the top of the Formula One standings when he set the fastest time in his Mercedes at free practice at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona on Friday ahead of the Grand Prix of Spain.

Mercedes also confirmed its strength over Ferrari by setting the fastest times of the day.