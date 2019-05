Second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP sprays champagne onto winner Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (R) of Mercedes AMG GP at the end of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is heading to the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for the Spanish Grand Prix - the fifth race in the 2019 Formula One season - as the world championship standings leader, one point clear of teammate and title holder Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas of Finland and Hamilton of the United Kingdom each took two wins in the four Mercedes one-two finishes so far this season.