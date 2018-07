French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon of Sahara Force India F1 Team and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP attend a press conference at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP arrives at the paddock of the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Valtteri Bottas said here Thursday that Mercedes has not barred him from competing with teammate and Formula 1 defending champion Lewis Hamilton in the upcoming Hungary Grand Prix.

The Briton leads in the 2018 driver's championship with 188 points, 66 points ahead of his Finnish teammate, who just extended his contract with Mercedes.