Monegasque Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third on 29 November 2019 in the second free practice ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race scheduled for 1 December 2019 that will be the last on the 2019 Formula One calendar.EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas came out on top on 29 November 2019 in both of the first two free practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race scheduled for 1 December 2019 that will be the last on the 2019 Formula One calendar. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas came out on top on 29 November 2019 in both of the first two free practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race scheduled for 1 December 2019 that will be the last on the 2019 Formula One calendar. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Mercedes's Valtteri Bottas was the quickest driver in both of the first two free practice sessions Friday ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race on this year's Formula One calendar.

In FP1, the Finn clocked the fastest of his 23 laps on soft tires, posting a best time of one minute, 36.957 seconds at the 5.554-kilometer Yas Marina Circuit. EFE-EPA