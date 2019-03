Mercedes Team Engineer Loic Serra, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP, Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing stand on the podium at the end of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP sprays champagne onto winner Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (R) of Mercedes AMG GP at the end of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (C) of Mercedes AMG GP lifts the winners trophy next to second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and third placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Valtteri Bottas overtook pole-sitter teammate Lewis Hamilton to win Formula One’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix by a 20-second margin at the Melbourne circuit in Australia on Sunday.

Bottas clinched his fourth grand prix win and his first since Abu Dhabi in Dec. 2017 by reaching Turn 1 ahead of Hamilton and remaining untroubled in front for the rest of the race as Mercedes claimed a one-two lockout on the podium.