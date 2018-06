Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault in action during the third practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Sauber F1 Team in action during the third practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland (Mercedes) set the pace on Saturday in a short and rainy third free practice for the French Grand Prix.

The rain made its appearance just five minutes into the third free practice at the Paul Ricard circuit, which on Sunday is to host the French GP for the first time in 28 years.