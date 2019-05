Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas, of Mercedes AMG, steers his car during the qualifying rounds ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix held at Barcelona-Catalonia circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas, of Mercedes AMG, drives his car during the qualifying rounds ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix held at Barcelona-Catalonia circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

(L-R) British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas and Germany's Sebastian Vettel, of Ferrari, posing for the photographers after the qualifying rounds ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona-Catalonia circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Mercedes’ Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas on Saturday secured the pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix to be held at the Montmelo circuit near Barcelona.

In his best effort at the 4,655-meter circuit, Bottas posted a lap-time of one minute and 16.406s, setting a new Montmelo record and earning his 9th Formula One pole position.