British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chinese Formula One fans supporting British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP cheer during qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) is set to start Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix from pole position, while his teammate, Briton Lewis Hamilton, will kick off the race from the first row.

The standings leader covered the 5,451-meter Shanghai International Circuit in one minute, 31.547 seconds, just 0.023s ahead of his teammate and five-time world champion.