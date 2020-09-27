Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the race track in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon / Pool

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the race track in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Kirill Kudryavtsev / Pool

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia as his teammates celebrate at the race track in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon / Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas is on his way to take the third place in the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the race track in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / Pool