Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (C) of Mercedes AMG GP lifts his trophy after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, next to send placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and third placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and helped Mercedes clinch the constructors' title for a record sixth time in a row.

Championship leader and Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton completed the podium finishes in the race, in which a starting error by Vettel helped Bottas overtake him and a clever Mercedes strategy helped the constructor win the race and the championship, equaling Ferrari's record of six successive wins, established between 1999-2004.