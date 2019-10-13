Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and helped Mercedes clinch the constructors' title for a record sixth time in a row.
Championship leader and Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton completed the podium finishes in the race, in which a starting error by Vettel helped Bottas overtake him and a clever Mercedes strategy helped the constructor win the race and the championship, equaling Ferrari's record of six successive wins, established between 1999-2004.