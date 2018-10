Atlas's Leiton Jimenez (left) vies for the ball with Toluca's Alexis Canelo at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sept. 28, 2018, during Matchday 11 of 17 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The two teams at the bottom of the table in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship, Atlas and Veracruz, will square off here Friday at the start of Matchday 13 of 17 action.

The match-up at Atlas' home ground, Jalisco Stadium, will be a battle between Mexican soccer's most inept offensive and defensive teams.