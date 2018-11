Bottom-ranked Ligue 1 club En Avant de Guingamp on Tuesday sacked coach Antoine Kombouare, just weeks after extending his contract until 2020, as the team had earned only seven points in 12 matches this season.

The New Caledonian coach, 54, joined the club in 2016, and in his two previous campaigns had managed to keep the team in the middle of the French league standings, despite being one of the clubs with the lowest budget in Ligue 1.