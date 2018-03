French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Catalonia cycling race, over 194.3 km between Llivia and Igualada, Spain, Mar. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

French rider Nacer Bouhanni of Team Cofidis will not compete in the second stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya cycling race in Spain due to bronchitis, Cofidis said on Tuesday.

Bouhanni, 27, finished seventh in the first stage of the Catalan race, but had not fully recovered from the same bout of bronchitis that prevented him from competing in the Paris-Nice race earlier this month.