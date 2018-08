Slovakia's Peter Sagan (R) rides the sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España, from Huercal-Overa to San Javier, Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 30. EFE-EPA/ Manuel Bruque

Race leader Rudy Molard (2nd from left) is accompanied by his Groupama teammates during the sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Thursday, Aug. 30, from Huercal-Overa to San Javier, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

French rider Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates winning the sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Thursday, Aug. 30, in San Javier, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

French rider Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) won Thursday's sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España, while compatriot Rudy Molard (Groupama FDJ) retained the red jersey as overall leader.

Bouhanni prevailed over Dutchman Danny van Poppel (Lotto Jumbo) and Italy's Elia Viviani (Quick Step) in the sprint finish to take the 155.7km stage from Huercal-Overa to San Javier.