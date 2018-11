Martin Boyle of Australia celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the International Friendly soccer match between Australia and Lebanon in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Martin Boyle (L) of Australia scores the 1-0 lead against Kassem Al Zein (R) of Lebanon during the International Friendly soccer match between Australia and Lebanon in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australia's Tim Cahill greets fans after the International Friendly soccer match between Australia and Lebanon in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australia defeated Lebanon 3-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday, as the Socceroos bid farewell to Tim Cahill, the country's record goalscorer.

A first half double from Scotland-born Martin Boyle, who was making his first senior international start, set the home side on their way to a comfortable victory in a game which was billed as #ThanksTim, a reference to Tim Cahill’s final appearance for the national side.