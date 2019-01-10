The Dakar Rally reached the southernmost point along its route through Peru's coastal desert on Thursday, with Ricky Brabec emerging as the new leader in motorcycles after supplanting Pablo Quintanilla and with Nani Roma lying in wait to see who wins the duel between Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah and France's Stephane Peterhansel in the car race.

US rider Brabec (Honda), who was not on any of the lists of prospects to win at Dakar, once again proved that he has the proper rhythm to triumph and dominated Thursday's leg between Arequipa and Tacna, Peru, to move to the top of the general classification, 2m29s ahead of Quintanilla.