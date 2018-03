Josue Brachi of Spain makes an attempt during the men's 56kg snatch final of the Weightlifting European Championships 2018, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40km north of Bucharest, Romania, 26 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Josue Brachi on Monday became the first Spanish weightlifter to win a gold medal in men's 56 kg category, at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Bucharest.

Spaniard Josue Brachi, from Sevilla, on Monday managed to climb to the top of the rank in the men's up to 56 kg weight class, after he had to settle for the silver medal in the 2016 championships, held in the Norwegian town of Forde, despite lifting the same total of 264 kg as the Italian Marco Scarantino.