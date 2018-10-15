Boston Red Sox baserunner Mookie Betts (R) celebrates with on-deck batter Steve Pearce (L) after scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning of American League Championship Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox baserunner Xander Bogaerts (L) and Rafael Devers (R) celebrate after scoring on batter Jackie Bradley Jr.'s three-run double against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the third inning of American League Championship Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox batter Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run double against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the third inning of American League Championship Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr hit a three-run double on Sunday to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-5 and tie the American League Championship Series at 1-1.

Bradley hit 1-of-4 and batted in three runs out of total seven for Houston.