Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna throws against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the eighth inning of American League Championship Series game three at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Houston Astros batter Jose Altuve hits a bunt single against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh inning of American League Championship Series game three at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Boston Red Sox players (L-R) Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in American League Championship Series game three at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Outfielder Jackie Bradley hit a grand slam as the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 8-2 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

With the win, the Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.