Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (R) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (L) during the first half of the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

epa07008425 New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

epa07008517 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands off the ballot during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro,, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Tom Brady put on an impressive first half display as he led the New England Patriots to a season-opening 27-20 win over the Houston Texans at home on Sunday.

Brady threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns, hitting tight end Rob Gronkowski for 123 yards and a score to help the defending AFC champions to an opening day win.