Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (C) hurries a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the National Football League Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GARY BOGDON

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans are shown hugging on the big screen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GARY BOGDON

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he stands with children (L-R) Benjamin, Vivian and Jack after the Buccaneers deafeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the National Football League Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Quarterback Tom Brady established himself Sunday as the best American football player of all time, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to become Super Bowl LV champions.

Brady, 43, who played his 10th professional Super Bowl, the previous nine with the New England Patriots, achieved his seventh championship title, the best record of all time in the National Football League (NFL), and his fifth Most Valuable Player award of the game. EFE-EPA