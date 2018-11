New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (R) catches a touchdown pass past a defending New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (L) in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (C) rushes into the end zone for a touch down past the Jets defense in the second half of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) looks to throw against the New York Jets in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel led the New England Patriots to a 27-13 win against the New York Jets 27-13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Brady completed 20-of-31 passes for 283 yards, including two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 115.4 passer rating.